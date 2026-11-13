undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Walmart evacuated due to bomb threat in Cheatham County. Here’s what police have confirmed
By Tony Garcia,8 days ago
ASHLAND CITY, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Middle Tennessee Walmart was evacuated after a threat was reported on Friday morning, according to law enforcement. The Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that a bomb threat was reported for the Walmart on Highway 12, and the store immediately issued evacuation orders. Sheriff’s...
1