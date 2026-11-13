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Boat fire reported in Calibogue Sound off Hilton Head Island
By Summer Swanson,8 days ago
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - Hilton Head Island Fire Rescue responded Friday to a report of a boat fire in the Calibogue Sound off Brams Point Road. The department’s 911 Center received the report of a possible boat fire at 8:33 a.m. Units arrived on scene within three minutes of being dispatched and found a boat fully engulfed in flames about 100 yards off the coast.