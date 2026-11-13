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Bessent, Fed's Goolsbee divided on role of energy shock in inflation
8 days ago
WASHINGTON, Nov 13 (Reuters) - US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Friday that the Federal Reserve should not hike rates because of inflation driven by an "energy supply shock" tied to the Iran war, comments made to CNBC and promptly contradicted on the network by Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee, who said price pressures were building far beyond what could be explained by high oil prices.
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