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Blowing Rock Council Adopts Commercial Design Standards, Approves Winter Fest Dates Through 2029 in Latest Manager Update
By Town of Blowing Rock,8 days ago
The Town of Blowing Rock’s latest Message From the Manager recaps the Nov. 10 Town Council meeting, where council unanimously adopted new commercial design standards and approved Winter Fest dates through 2029. It also covers infrastructure progress, winter salt supplies, a Veterans Day program and Christmas events. Commercial design...