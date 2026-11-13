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Live on Sunset: Sheryl Crow Takes Over the Sunset Strip Tomorrow Night
By Brian Holt,7 days ago
We talk a lot about what the Sunset Strip used to be. Tomorrow night, we get to see what it can still do. Grammy Award-winning Sheryl Crow is headlining Live on Sunset, the free outdoor concert taking over the Strip tomorrow, Saturday, November 14. The bill also includes Local Natives, Empress Of, Grace Bowers, Doug Locke and Mia Moretti. Gates open at 4 p.m., and the festival runs until 11.