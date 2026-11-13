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The Yonder Report: News from rural America - November 13, 2026
7 days ago
This week, we’re catching up on what midterm results mean for rural America with Daily Yonder reporters Sarah Melotte, Madeline de Figueiredo and Julia Tilton. Next, we have an interview between Skyler Baker-Jordan, Editor in Chief of the Glasgow Courier, and Haylie Shipp, host of the podcast Desolate Dating, about what it means to be single and dating in a small town. We’re recognizing Veterans Day this week with a conversation with Army Captain Robin Peterson and Army veteran Ryan Chae, both featured in an episode of American Creed: Citizen Power, out on all PBS platforms now. Then we head to western North Carolina where the Brasstown Carvers and John C Campbell Folk School have been spreading woodcarving knowledge to the community for nearly 100 years. Finally, Arts Midwest reporter frankie felegy brings us to the Midwest where folk schools bring together rural residents to learn crafts that otherwise could be lost. Our musician this week is dreamy Appalachian folk band Woodbine.