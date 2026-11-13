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Joseph Baena Joins Natural Olympia Contenders for Arm Workout and Posedown at Legendary Gold’s Gym
By Rick Saleeby,7 days ago
Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son trained alongside Classic Physique competitors Benjamin Hernandez and Adrián Otero ahead of the 2026 Natural Olympia in Las Vegas. Joseph Baena is continuing to make a name for himself in bodybuilding, and his latest workout brought him together with two competitors preparing for one of natural bodybuilding’s biggest events.