undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Coleman High School civics students travel to Washington, D.C.
By FOR THE PESHTIGO TIMES,4 days ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. – On Oct. 31, educators Jeremy Brady and Joy Rohde led 65 Coleman ninth grade students, parents and adult community members on a tour of Washington, D.C. On the way, the group stopped at the Flight 93 Memorial in Pennsylvania. Attendees enjoyed learning more about Flight 93 by visiting the memorial, especially after watching the film “Flight 93” on the way down. Students mentioned that it was powerful to hear the actual voices of the people on the plane who sacrificed their lives.
1