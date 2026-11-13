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Press Release: The Purchase PAC Presents Songs of the Spirit: A Concert for Peace
5 days ago
Press Release: The Purchase PAC Presents Songs of the Spirit: A Concert for Peace. The Performing Arts Center, SUNY Purchase Presents. Purchase, New York – November 13, 2026 (for immediate release). The Performing Arts Center, SUNY Purchase (The Purchase PAC) will ring in the holiday season with Songs of the Spirit: A Concert for Peace, on Saturday, December 5 and Sunday, December 6.