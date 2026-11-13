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Rockmart Man Arrested After Foot Chase on New Prospect Road
By Staff Reports,8 days ago
Chad Andrew Chandler, 42 of Rockmart man, was arrested recently after allegedly attempting to flee from a Polk County officer during an investigation on New Prospect Road. According to an incident report, an officer was patrolling the area of New Prospect Road at approximately 10:43 p.m. when she observed a man later identified a Chad Andrew Chandler riding a bicycle.
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