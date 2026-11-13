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BON Roundtable: Can Texas carry its success over to Baton Rouge?
By Gerald Goodridge,8 days ago
Texas played its most complete game of the year against Missouri, can they do it again against LSU?. Daniel Seahorn (@DanielSeahorn) — Sark finally showing some offensive adjustments certainly gives a glimmer of hope. On top of that, Arch Manning is coming off his best game of the year and looked sharp. LSU on the road at night will be a tough test, but I feel like the team’s trajectory is pointing up after the win in Columbia.