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2 men arrested in Odenton after stolen car stop uncovers gun and drugs
By WBFF STAFF,8 days ago
ODENTON, Md. (WBFF) — Police arrested two men after finding a stolen car, drugs and a gun in Odenton. Officers received information about a stolen Black Infiniti Q50 just after midnight on Nov. 13 near Telegraph Road and Crossroads Drive. Police found the car in the 8300 block of Telegraph Road and watched as two men left the vehicle. When additional officers arrived, both suspects were quickly detained.
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