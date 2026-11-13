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Volkswagen Caddy gets a compact campervan makeover with a pop-up roof and clever interior
By Gaurav Sood,7 days ago
The most recent high-quality Volkswagen camper van we’ve seen is the one transformed in the workshops of Dutch converter Tonke. Called the Basecamp, it is a self-sufficient, luxurious campervan, designed to go where life takes you. A slightly more mellowed version of the Volkswagen adventure vehicle is the new Caddy Campervan, built by British converter Bodans.