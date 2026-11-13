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Tennessee RB Daune Morris expected to miss rest of season after suffering injury in car crash
By Brad CrawfordMatt Zenitz,8 days ago
Running back Daune Morris is expected to miss the rest of the season after suffering a leg injury in a car accident Thursday night, CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz reports through sources. The Vols' second-leading rusher behind DeSean Bishop with 434 yards and three touchdowns, Morris rushed for 86 yards on five carries in last week's win over Kentucky, including a 66-yard touchdown burst in the first quarter.