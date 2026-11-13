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New Jags Jordan Davis, Jessie Bates will sit out Sunday’s game vs. Titans
By Myles Simmons,8 days ago
Two of Jacksonville’s deadline acquisitions will not be on the field for the club this weekend. Jaguars head coach Liam Coen told reporters in his Friday press conference that safety Jessie Bates and defensive tackle Jordan Davis will sit out Sunday’s matchup against the Titans because they did not have a bye week with their previous teams. Davon Godchaux, who did have a bye, is set to play.