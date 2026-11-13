undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Leaving USA for Man Utd 'most difficult' decision of career: Pochettino
7 days ago
Pochettino, 54, spoke to media in the United States just hours after being officially named as Manchester United's new manager following the sacking of Michael Carrick. The Argentine, who in August signed a four-year contract extension to continue as US coach through to the 2030 World Cup, fought back tears as he drew a line under his successful two-year reign.