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Gadi Eisenkot could be Israel’s next leader. His military experience will drive his approach.
By Seth J. Frantzman,7 days ago
JERUSALEM — In 2019, Gadi Eisenkot, then at the end of a four-year run as chief of staff of Israel’s military, gave an interview to The New York Times. In it, he proudly talked about having driven Jerusalem to take a more direct confrontation with Iran, including claiming to strike “thousands” of Iranian targets in Syria. He also warned that Iran was seeking to “strangle Israel from Lebanon, Syria and the Gaza Strip,” a multifront conflict that Jerusalem would need to be prepared to fight and win in.
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