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Berrien Twp. voters pass road millage 1,074 to 945
By Editorial Staff,8 days ago
Berrien Township officials will be able to move ahead with road maintenance plans for the next four years after voters approved a new road millage. Voters were asked to approve up to a 7/8th mill levy for the next four years, 2027 through 2030, to fund road repairs in the township, with an estimated $200,672 raised in the first year. Unofficial results had 1,074 people or 53 percent voting yes and 945 or 46 percent voting no.