undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Speeding driver killed in crash at Anderson County church, police say
By Mary Kate Howland,8 days ago
WILLIAMSTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Williamston Police Department confirmed that it responded to a fatal crash on Friday morning. Officials said the crash happened at Hillcrest Baptist Church on Anderson Drive. Upon arrival, officers determined that a speeding vehicle left the roadway and hit two vehicles parked in the church parking lot. The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, a 61-year-old man from Belton, was found dead on the scene.
8