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Retraction and Correction to Kimmel’s “BCYF, BCCD, IPPS, BCHA, SACA” Column from last week
By Editorial Staff,8 days ago
The column incorrectly identified the building at Mechanic and Kephart as an AMI building and proceeded to speculate about missionary housing, the absence of an elevator, residential development restrictions, and possible religious exemptions from zoning requirements. The facts are straightforward:. – Advent Mission Institute has no ownership interest in the...