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Turning metal roofing questions into closed sales
7 days ago
Education, value and thorough communication can help contractors confidently guide homeowners through metal roofing decisions. For contractors selling metal roofing, the conversation often begins long before a homeowner is ready to make a purchasing decision. Questions about cost, noise, rust, maintenance and appearance can all influence whether a customer ultimately chooses metal, making homeowner education an important part of the sales process. In this episode of MetalCast™, host Karen Edwards spoke with Jim Singleterry, founder and president of RoofSmart, a Seattle-area roofing company, about how his company approaches those conversations. Jim started RoofSmart more than 15 years ago and has seen growing interest in metal roofing as.