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Winona Approves 24-Hour, 25-Bed Shelter at St. Paul's After Years of Searching
By Zach White,7 days ago
Winona's Planning Commission gave final approval Monday for Catholic Charities of Southern Minnesota to run a 24-hour, 25-bed shelter inside St. Paul's Episcopal Church, closing out a search for permanent shelter space that dragged on for years and survived at least one earlier rejection. Seven commission members voted in favor of the conditional use permit, while two abstained due to personal or professional ties to the church.