undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Youngstown warehouse on Oak Hill Avenue lists for $1.8 million. Here's what to know
8 days ago
A 60,308-square-foot distribution center at 1120 Oak Hill Avenue in Youngstown has hit the Mahoning Valley commercial real estate market. Platz Realty Group is listing the move-in-ready industrial facility for $1,800,000. FULL STORY: Move-in-ready industrial facility hits Mahoning Valley commercial real estate market. Here are key takeaways:. Property specs: The...