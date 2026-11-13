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Baroda residents reject disincorporating the village Baroda Township clerk recalled; Sluder is new president of Village of Baroda
By Editorial Staff,8 days ago
Baroda Township voters have recalled Township Clerk Christina Price and elected newcomer Chelsie Nitz to serve the remainder of Price’s term through the end of 2028. Baroda village and township residents also decisively voted against disincorporating the village. In the village of Baroda, residents voted out the village president and elected three newcomers to the village council.
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