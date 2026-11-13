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VCSU Drama Club Presents “The Bench”
8 days ago
VALLEY CITY (VCSU) – The Valley City State University Drama Club presents three performances of The Bench from Nov. 19-21 in Vangstad Auditorium. Written by David Abbinanti, The Bench spotlights the extraordinary moments that happen on a simple bench just outside the school. The Bench quietly connects lives, witnessing laughter, heartache, and the unshakeable humanity that ties us all together.