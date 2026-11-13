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News: Goethe-Institut LA Announces ‘Survive, Thrive or Die’ Multimedia Documentary Exhibit
By Oscar Ortega,8 days ago
Goethe-Institut Los Angeles’ Neighborhood Interpretive Center unveiled its new Survive, Thrive or Die: LA Punk and The Poor Kids on LSD exhibit. Curated by filmmaker and anthropologist Melody Mayer, the multimedia documentary exhibition explores the multi-decade evolution of Los Angeles’ punk scene, told through immersive film instillations, photographs, archival punk show footage, interviews, rare ephemera, and more.