undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Duluth Church's Easter Offering Wipes Out $3.2 Million in Medical Debt
By Ariel Kozlov,7 days ago
An Easter offering plate in Duluth turned into a $3.2 million lifeline for thousands of struggling neighbors. St. Paul's Episcopal Church took a special collection aimed at erasing medical debt in St. Louis County, and the congregation ended up raising far more than it set out to gather, enough to wipe out crushing bills for families across five counties in the region.
10