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Last Endeavour commander Mark Kelly celebrates next stage for ‘favorite spaceship'
By Jonathan Lloyd,8 days ago
Sen. Mark Kelly, the last astronaut to command Space Shuttle Endeavour, was at the California Science Center Friday when the spacecraft entered the next stage of its retirement years. Endeavour, displayed in its nearly 200-foot-tall launch configuration, will be the centerpiece of the Science Center's new Samuel Oschin Air and...