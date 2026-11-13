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Navy Awards BAE Systems $138 Million for Virginia-Class Propulsors
By Tim Rivers,7 days ago
The U.S. Navy has awarded BAE Systems a $138 million contract to keep building propulsors for Virginia-class submarines, with ordering running through September 2032. The work is the quiet hardware at the back of the boat, not the hull itself. BAE Systems says it is already hitting the Navy's goal of two Virginia-class propulsor sets a year, even as the boats those sets belong to are still coming off the line more slowly.
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