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2026-27 Winter Preview: Norwood Boys Basketball
By Chris Parker,8 days ago
Norwood boys basketball has a new head coach in Jalen Drake this season. Drake is a first-year head coach. He takes over a team that went 20-8 last season. “Our team will need to rely on its experience and balanced athleticism to win games,” Drake said. “We don’t have what I would call an elite scorer, but we will have 3-4 different guys that could lead us in scoring on any given night depending on matchups. Our keys will be guarding at a high level and everyone contributing on the rebounding aspect of the game. We will look to play a controlled tempo style of play in most of our games. If we can take pride in doing the little things right, then we could have a lot of success.”