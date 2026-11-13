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2026-27 Winter Preview: Buffalo Girls Basketball
By Chris Parker,8 days ago
Buffalo girls basketball is coming off a 10-win season, which was the first time the program had won double-digit games since 2021-22. “Having a double-digit win season was an important milestone for this program, but more importantly, it showed that we are moving in the right direction,” Buffalo head coach David Argo said. “We’ve taken meaningful steps forward, built a stronger foundation, and raised the standard for what we expect from ourselves. Now the challenge is to build on that progress, stay hungry, and continue pushing this program to new heights.”