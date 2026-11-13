undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Essential Stops To Plan Before Driving This Underrated Midwestern Scenic Byway In Nebraska
By Kate Mothes,7 days ago
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Nebraska's Sandhills rise north of the vast Platte River system, one of the best birdwatching destinations in America. This remote prairie landscape, intersected with rivers and countless small lakes and ponds, was also a favorite of the late Dr. Jane Goodall, which is probably a good hint that the heart of Nebraska is an ecologically spectacular place. The Sandhills region comprises of ancient, grass-covered dunes and encompasses a huge portion of northern Nebraska and a sliver of South Dakota, spanning more than 19,000 square miles. It's composed of more than a million acres of wetlands, plus more than 11 million acres of grassland — an environment that creates an incredible habitat for millions of migrating birds.
4