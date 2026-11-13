undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Seahawks News: Seahawks still waiting for 2026 players to breakout
By Terrance Robinson,7 days ago
In Today’s Links: whether injury or ineffectiveness from the Brian Fleury offense is to blame, our Seattle Seahawks have yet to see some of their proposed future come to fruition. AJ Barner, for example, was supposed to explode this season in an O that was presumed to lean towards heavy personnel. Tory Horton was going to get a load of targets, until injuries slowed his progress; then, bad quarterbacking. Jadarian Price has had to battle both injuries and a case of the fumbles. Looking much better now, will Price pick up the pace through the season and finish strong? Will Fleury and his beloved TEs finally get on the same page? Will a victory Sunday, and a bye week, put our squad in a well-enough mood to overcome their early season struggles? Can we still make the playoffs? If so, we need several of these talented young men to both perform and be utilized properly to take the ‘Hawks places they deserve to be. Read the links. Let us know how you feel about all this. Happy Friday! Thanks for being here. Go, ‘Hawks!