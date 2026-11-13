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Seahawks reveal their 2026 Midseason Honors
By John Tapia,7 days ago
Who did the team give Offensive and Defensive MVP to? What about best plays of the season so far?. The Seattle Seahawks have announced their 2026 Midseason Honors. The honors at stake include: Offensive MVP, Defensive MVP, Special Teams MVP, Top Newcomer, Best Relief Performance, Best Play on Offense, Best Play on Defense, Best Play on Special Teams, Trent to Continue, and Thing to Clean Up. Let’s see who and what items won each honor.