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Emotional Mauricio Pochettino in tears over USA exit after accepting Manchester United manager role
By Khaled Mahmoud,8 days ago
The appointment of Pochettino at Manchester United has brought an end to his successful stint with the United States national team, but the transition has clearly taken a personal toll. During his first media appearance since the news broke, the 54-year-old was visibly moved as he addressed his impending departure.