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SkyNRG and Skellefteå Kraft advance 130,000-metric tpy eSAF project SkyKraft into FEED
7 days ago
SkyNRG and Skellefteå Kraft have secured shareholder approval to advance their joint venture, SkyKraft, a planned capacity of 130,000-tonnes-per-annum electro-Sustainable Aviation Fuel (eSAF) facility, into the Front-End Engineering and Design (FEED) phase. The decision follows a comprehensive due diligence process confirming the project’s technical and commercial readiness. It marks the start of the final development phase ahead of a targeted final investment decision in 2028, with the facility expected to be operational by 2032.