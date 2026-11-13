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State Police Investigate Venango County Assaults, Harassment, and Hayfield Damage
By Jen Russell,8 days ago
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) — Troopers from the Franklin barracks filed a harassment charge in Sugarcreek Borough, opened a child welfare assault investigation in Pinegrove Township, and are seeking tips after an all-terrain vehicle damaged a Canal Township hayfield, according to Pennsylvania State Police reports. Man Charged Following Sugarcreek...
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