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Nebraska puts woeful offense up against Rutgers in battle of skidding teams
By NCAAFB Premium News,8 days ago
Someone will snap a losing streak when Rutgers hosts Nebraska in a Big Ten Conference game on Saturday in Piscataway, N.J. The visiting Cornhuskers (5-4, 2-4 Big Ten) have dropped four in a row, most recently 24-13 at Illinois after failing to hold a fourth-quarter lead in the previous three games. Rutgers (2-7, 1-5) has lost three straight and four of five, falling 31-10 at Wisconsin last time out.