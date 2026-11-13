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Pierre “Peb” Bellocq – RIP
By D. D. Degg,7 days ago
Race horse cartoonist Pierre “Peb” Bellocq has passed away. The horse racing community learned yesterday of the death of its longtime sports cartoonist “Peb.”. “Legendary Daily Racing Form and Morning Telegraph cartoonist Pierre Bellocq, familiarly known as “Peb,” died Thursday morning following a brief illness at the Princeton, New Jersey Medical Center just 13 days short of his 100th birthday.”