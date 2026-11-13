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Going back to school in retirement can build brain health and new connections
By LeAnne GendreauKatherine AmbroseSondra 'Sam' CradduckAmy Cameron O’RourkeDr. Rhea Rogers,8 days ago
(Aging Untold) — Schooling does not end for some people in retirement. They are auditing classes, joining lifelong learning programs or training for a new job. The cost can be low or even free, but it still takes time. Why learning later in life matters. “Sam” Cradduck, a gerontologist,...