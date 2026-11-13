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Woman fighting for life after serious crash on I-95
By 12 On Your Side+,8 days ago
James Clayton Flowers, a Tuskegee Airman and World War II veteran born in Surry County, Virginia, is preparing to celebrate his 111th birthday on Christmas Day. The Hallowheels Costume Contest is marking its 10th year, featuring elaborate Halloween costumes built around wheelchairs and other medical equipment while raising money for families of children with disabilities.