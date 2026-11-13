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Predator Vs. Punisher #1 Is Out Now As Frank Castle Walks Into An Unexpected Fight With The Predator
7 days ago
Marvel Comics released Predator Vs. Punisher #1 yesterday, the first issue of a 4-part miniseries that pits Frank Castle against a Yautja hunter for the first time. Frank Tieri writes the series and Jesús Saiz handles pencils, inks and colors. Tieri celebrated the launch with 2 more of his books arriving the same day. Check out the official post down below: