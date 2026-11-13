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Report — Justice Samuel Alito: ‘Congress Can Turn Off the Lights’ at SCOTUS in Order to ‘Defund Their Activities’
By Amy Furr,8 days ago
U.S. Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito reportedly issued a warning Thursday after the Democrat Party swept the midterms, taking the U.S. House and Senate. “Congress can turn off the lights at the Supreme Court and stop everything from happening if they want to defund their activities. And there are many, many, many other things that they can do, or at least try to do,” he said while speaking to the Federalist Society during the Antonin Scalia Memorial Dinner, according to the Hill.