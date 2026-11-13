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Clarksville clinic agrees to pay $1.5M to resolve allegations involving medically unnecessary testing
By Christian Brown,8 days ago
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Two companies that operated a Clarksville-based pain management clinic and two of their managers have agreed to pay $1.5 million to resolve allegations that they violated the False Claims Act. According to a Department of Justice press release, the allegations stems from false claims...
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