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Keldric Faulk wins Auburn’s 2026 Cliff Hare Award
8 days ago
AUBURN, Ala. – Accustomed to hearing the crowd roar at Jordan-Hare Stadium, former Auburn football star Keldric Faulk felt right at home Saturday on the Plains. Before the game, Faulk served as honorary mic man. Afterward, he celebrated Auburn’s comeback win over Arkansas with head coach Alex Golesh in the locker room. During the game, he received the 2026 Cliff Hare Award, the highest honor an Auburn student-athlete can receive.