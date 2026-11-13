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San Antonio Spurs To Celebrate Hispanic Community Leaders With $40,000 In Nonprofit Grants
By sasmbrodsky,7 days ago
SAN ANTONIO (Nov. 13, 2026) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced plans to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Night, presented by H-E-B, on Saturday, Nov. 21 as the Spurs host the New Orleans Pelicans tipping off at 7 p.m. The night pays homage to Hispanic Heritage Month’s official 2026 theme, “Unidos, Somos Más” and will include a book drive supporting SAISD’s Book Buddies program, $40,000 in donations to nonprofits through Spurs Give’s Leaders and Legacies awardees and an exclusive jersey ticket package.