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Pochettino's first signing: Man Utd sign versatile 16 year-old forward
By Ben Goodwin,7 days ago
Manchester United have completed their first signing since confirming Mauricio Pochettino as their new manager. The Argentine will officially begin work at Old Trafford on 18 November, having agreed to replace Michael Carrick following his dismissal earlier this week. Man Utd confirm Pochettino appointment ahead of Liverpool clash. United announced...