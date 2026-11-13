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Jimmy Butler Pledges to Play for Warriors' NBA G League Affiliate During Knee Injury Rehab
By Mike Chiari,7 days ago
"Oh, hell yeah," Kerr said. "I love that. Jimmy told you that? I love that. It's funny because I've always thought about that given my baseball fandom; you see these guys go to the minors all the time for a rehab stint and they get several games. It makes perfect sense, but I've never really seen a star player go to the G League. Has it happened?"