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Healthy runner suffers sudden stroke at 27 as doctors discover possible cause
7 days ago
As stroke rates continue to rise among young adults, one Boston man is sharing his experience of a life-threatening event at just 27 years old. Patrick Mascoli, an engineer and fitness enthusiast, was regularly running 40 miles a week at the time of his medical emergency. Beyond a history of migraines, there were no obvious symptoms or warning signs, he shared with Fox News Digital.