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Reward for Flint Hit and Run
8 days ago
A pickup truck with a missing driver’s side mirror is being sought in an unsolved Flint hit and run. Crime Stoppers of Flint and Genesee County says a 72-year-old woman walking along South Dort Highway, just south of Lapeer Road, was struck by a vehicle at about 9:35 p.m. September 30 and suffered critical injuries. Based on parts recovered at the scene, investigators believe the suspect was driving a 2003 to 2006 Chevrolet Silverado or Avalanche, and the truck should have damage on the front driver’s side.
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